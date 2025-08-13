Delhi govt to test emission retrofits in 30 end-of-life official vehicles

The Delhi government will soon conduct trials by fitting catalytic converter-based retrofit emission control devices in up to 30 government-owned BS-IV and older heavy vehicles, potentially offering a cheaper and cleaner alternative to scrapping.

In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at cutting toxic emissions from older diesel vehicles, the Delhi government decided to conduct a pilot project following a presentation by a clean-tech firm at a meeting which was chaired by the Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on August 11.

The company claimed its retrofit technology could reduce particulate matter and other harmful emissions by more than 70 per cent.

The trial comes in the wake of the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directive banning the entry of non-BS-VI commercial goods vehicles into Delhi from November 1, with limited exemptions for essential services until October 31, 2026.

Officials said while the order is crucial for reducing pollution, it poses challenges for owners of relatively newer vehicles that still have several years of service life left. "Our goal is not just to comply with environmental directives but to lead the way in building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Delhi. This pilot shows that with the right technology, determination and governance, we can solve even the toughest environmental challenges while protecting livelihoods," Sirsa said. "This pilot is both a trial and a statement of our vision to deploy permanent, innovative solutions that clean Delhi's air while keeping essential transport running," the minister said.

According to the officials, the device, tested on Tata Cummins' 5.9 lakh engines and validated over 9,000 km offers durability, low backpressure and regeneration capability. Company representatives said it could deliver over 95 per cent cost savings compared to purchasing new BS-VI vehicles, with minimal downtime for retrofitting. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will lead the pilot, coordinating with departments such as PWD, MCD, DJB and Health to identify suitable vehicles. The firm will bear the cost of devices, installation and testing, with third-party validation from IIT Delhi or International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). If proven effective, the solution could be recommended for large-scale adoption across Delhi and potentially in other states.

The Supreme Court was dealing with a plea seeking a recall of its October 29, 2018, order upholding a National Green Tribunal's (NGT's) directive. The apex court had then directed the transport departments of states in NCR to ban diesel vehicles aged more than 10 years and petrol vehicles which are over 15 years old from plying on roads in terms of the NGT's order. The NGT, on the other hand, had ordered that all diesel or petrol vehicles that were more than 15 years old not be allowed to ply on roads and appropriate action, including their seizure, be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act in case of non-compliance.