Home / India News / 'Operation Alert' launched alongside Rajasthan ahead of Independence Day

'Operation Alert' launched alongside Rajasthan ahead of Independence Day

BSF DIG sector south, MK Negi, said, 'The operation Alert commenced on 11 August and will continue until 12 am on 17 August'

Independence day, Border Security Force
"On 15 August, our effort is to evaluate all the inputs coming from across the border, monitor threats, and try to neutralise them," said BSF DIG sector south. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched 'Operation Alert' along the Rajasthan border to strengthen security measures ahead of Independence Day, with intensified patrols, drills, and a review of standard operating procedures to counter potential threats, a senior official said.

Speaking to ANI, BSF DIG sector south, MK Negi, said, "The operation Alert commenced on 11 August and will continue until 12 am on 17 August. During the operation, we will implement strict border management and rehearse and improve our SOPs and drills. We are reviewing all SOPs, instructions, and drills to prepare for border management and upcoming challenges." 

"On 15 August, our entire force will stay on the border and be involved in border management... Our effort is to evaluate all the inputs coming from across the border, monitor threats, and try to neutralise them. We have many gadgets installed in border management, through which we collect leads and monitor activities. Based on this, we are continuously doing our counterplanning," he added.

Meanwhile, recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. 

He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com" 

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag."

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Independence Dayrajasthan

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

