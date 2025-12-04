Home / India News / Atomic Energy Bill 2025 in final stages of preparation: Jitendra Singh

Atomic Energy Bill 2025 in final stages of preparation: Jitendra Singh

Policy directives of the Government with regard to specific aspects of the Bill are being suitably incorporated before being put up for approvals, according to the Union Minister

Jitendra Singh
Attention was given to opportunities for localising equipment production in India, he said, adding that one of the new areas of discussion for cooperation included the construction of small modular reactors (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
The proposed draft of the Atomic Energy Bill 2025 is "currently in advanced stage of processing and preparation," with comments of various ministries and vetting by the Ministry of Law and Justice for legal compliance being done, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitender Singh said on Thursday.

"The draft Atomic Energy Bill 2025 is currently in advanced stage of processing and preparation with final comments and suggestions from various Ministries being progressively incorporated along with concomitant vetting by Ministry of Law and Justice for legal compliances," the Union Minister told ANI.

Policy directives of the Government with regard to specific aspects of the Bill are being suitably incorporated before being put up for approvals, according to the Union Minister.

On December 3, MP Mallu Ravi had demanded answers in the Lok Sabha regarding the status of cooperation in the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and the current status of the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat.

Replying to the question, Union Minister Singh told the Lower House, "A meeting took place between Department of Atomic Energy and Russia's Rosatom which focused on furthering bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, such as development of projects for both large and small-scale nuclear power plants and cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle."

Attention was given to opportunities for localising equipment production in India, he said, adding that one of the new areas of discussion for cooperation included the construction of small modular reactors (SMRs) of Russian design in the country, he said.

In the budget for 2025-26, the government allocated ₹20,000 crore for the design, development and deployment of small modular rectors, aiming to operationalise indigenously developed SMRs by 2033.

Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, funds have been allocated for research and development of the 200 MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor, which is in the advanced stage of obtaining administrative and financial sanction, the minister said.

According to the minister, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has initated development and design works of 3 SMRs, including a 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200); 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), a 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), and Up to 5 MWth High temperature gas cooled reactor meant for hydrogen generation.

"It is proposed to construct the lead units of these reactors at DAE site for technology demonstration. The demonstration reactors are likely to be constructed in 60 to 72 months after receipt of project sanctions," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jitendra SinghNuclear policyNuclear power in India

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

