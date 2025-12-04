Home / India News / Court defers order on framing charges against Lalu in land-for-job scam

Court defers order on framing charges against Lalu in land-for-job scam

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne directed the CBI to file a status report after verifying the status of the accused persons in the case

Lalu Prasad
The CBI had filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred its order on framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and others.

Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne directed the CBI to file a status report after verifying the status of the accused persons in the case. Of the 103 accused persons in the case, four have died.

Judge Gogne posted the matter for further proceedings on December 8.

The CBI had filed chargesheets against Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the alleged scam.

The prosecution has alleged that the appointments in the Group-D category of the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were made during Lalu Yadav's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

The CBI has also claimed that the appointments were made in violation of norms and that the transactions involved benami properties, amounting to criminal misconduct and conspiracy.

The accused have denied the charges, claiming the case is politically motivated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anoushka Shankar expresses dismay at Air India's handling of her Sitar

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS resume proceedings, discussions on tobacco excise bill likely

ED undertakes 1st-ever raids in Meghalaya as part of money laundering case

Karnataka extends one day of monthly paid menstrual leave to govt employees

Navy Day: President Murmu extends greetings to Indian Navy, salutes bravery

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavDelhi courtjob sector

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story