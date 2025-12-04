Home / India News / Houthis free Kerala sailor after nearly five-month detention in Yemen

Houthis free Kerala sailor after nearly five-month detention in Yemen

The MEA said the government had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return

Yemen
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India welcomes the release of Raveendran, who was under detention in Yemen since July 7 | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

An Indian national from Kerala, who was in detention of Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen since early July, has been released.

Anilkumar Raveendran was among the crew members of cargo ship MV Eternity C.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India welcomes the release of Raveendran, who was under detention in Yemen since July 7.

"He reached Muscat yesterday and is expected to travel back to India soon," it said.

The MEA said the government had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return.

"The government of India would like to thank the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the release of Anilkumar Raveendran," it said in a brief statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS resume proceedings, discussions on tobacco excise bill likely

Barrier-less toll collection system to be in place within a year: Gadkari

Remarks against Army: SC extends stay on proceedings against Rahul Gandhi

Court defers order on framing charges against Lalu in land-for-job scam

Anoushka Shankar expresses dismay at Air India's handling of her Sitar

Topics :KeralaYemenMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story