ATS uncovers illegal telephone exchange in Pune, 3,788 Sim cards seized

An illegal telephone exchange, which caused revenue loss to the Department of Telecom and had the potential to assist in terrorist activities, has been busted by Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune, officials said on Thursday.

According to the ATS officials from the Pune division, one Naushad Ahmed Siddiqui (32) was operating the unlawful telephone exchange in the city's Kondhwa area.



"Seven SIM boxes, 3,788 SIM cards, nine WiFi routers, antennas, inverters and laptops were seized from the facility.



By running the illegal telephone exchange, the accused had caused revenue loss to the Department of Telecom," an official said without providing any figure. The centre could also be used in aiding terrorist activities, he informed. An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indian Telegraph Act, the Telecommunications Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, and efforts were on to traced the accused, the official added.

