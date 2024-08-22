Auto, taxi drivers call 2-day strike in Delhi against app-based cab cos

Auto and taxi drivers in Delhi have called for a two-day strike against app-based cab services, citing unfair competition and low earnings. The strike, which began on Thursday, has caused inconvenience to commuters, with many drivers refusing to accept rides. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to ANI, RS Rathore, Vice President of the Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said that app-based cab services are operating illegally and exploiting local drivers. "Companies like Ola and Uber have eaten up our money. We have been holding a strike against app-based cab services like Ola and Uber. These companies are running illegally and the local drivers are not getting paid what they deserve. Secondly, these apps have taken all the vehicles like the autos and bikes, which has led to no business for the local drivers now," Rathore said.

Speaking further, he said that if the government does not pay attention, it is more likely to create havoc for them in the future.

"If the government does not pay attention to this issue, it is more likely to create more havoc for us in the future. We have very simple demands--we just want Ola and Uber to be shut down. The price of the local autos and taxis that we drive is nearly Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh which we pay in instalments. We pay taxes to the government as well. Despite that, our daily living is being snatched from us," Rathore added.

Drivers have complained that app-based services have reduced their earnings by snatching their rides, with some claiming they can't even meet their daily expenses.

"We get rides only for Rs 70 and most of our rides are snatched away by the Uber and Ola app drivers. We are not able to meet our ends due to no earnings," he said.

Another local driver from Noida said that the apps reduce their fare every day and do not provide any helpline either for commuters or drivers.

"These apps reduce fares day by day and they do not even provide any helpline numbers for commuters. Platforms like InDrive and Rapido, which are new to the market, have started posing so many safety issues to drivers. We demand a customer care number for the drivers as well. Cab drivers earn less than auto drivers now."

Meanwhile, the strike has left commuters stranded, with many reporting difficulty in booking cabs.

"I have been trying to book cabs but there is nothing available. Drivers are charging exorbitant prices and refusing to go to certain destinations. It's causing a lot of problems," a commuter said."

Ishwar, another commuter who was not aware of the strike, said that he was facing issues booking cabs and that the local drivers were not ready to go.

"I have to go to the airport and I was not aware of the strike by these drivers today. The Uber and Ola drivers are not accepting the rides and the local drivers are also not ready to go. This is causing a lot of problems," said Ishwar.

The strike highlights the ongoing tensions between traditional taxi drivers and app-based services in Delhi.