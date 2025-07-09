Home / India News / Aviation safety in focus as parliamentary panel questions airlines

Aviation safety in focus as parliamentary panel questions airlines

Several official agencies, including the Airport Authority of India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are expected to make presentations

Parliament, New Parliament
Many of these officials were part of the seating of another parliamentary committee meeting held on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day-long meeting of a parliamentary committee on safety in the aviation sector is underway here on Wednesday, with members questioning official agencies and private airlines over safety standards being followed by them, an issue brought into sharp focus by the Ahmedabad plane crash last month.

Sources said there was concern among some members over a large number of vacancies in the aviation regulator DGCA, while a few others spoke about the agency not implementing several of the earlier recommendations of the committee.

Several official agencies, including the Airport Authority of India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), are expected to make presentations before the committee headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. 

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson is among the representatives of airlines who are attending the meeting apart from several other stakeholders.

Many of these officials were part of the seating of another parliamentary committee meeting held on Tuesday.

The DGCA had said on Tuesday it will put in place a mechanism to curb surge in air ticket prices, recently witnessed during the Maha Kumbh and post-Pahalgam terror attack, as the issue coupled with concerns over air safety after the Ahmedabad plane crash dominated proceedings at the Public Accounts Committee.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 241 on board and several others on the ground.One passenger miraculously survived.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juvenille accused in Pune Porsche case tried to swap blood samples: Police

Indian Air Force's fighter plane crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district

Centre to get 1,500 handheld X-ray machines for TB elimination programme

World's largest dam project in China 'water bomb' for India: Arunachal CM

Shukla highlights exciting Indian-led research during Ax-4 mission

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAviation industryDGCA

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story