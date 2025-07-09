Home / India News / Centre to get 1,500 handheld X-ray machines for TB elimination programme

Currently, around 500 such portable X-ray devices are deployed at screening centers across the country and over 46,000 Gram Panchayats in the country have been declared TB-free

tuberculosis
The TB elimination campaign aims to eradicate tuberculosis by providing timely identification and comprehensive treatment.
ANI
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
In a major boost to the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the Centre will soon procure nearly 1,500 more handheld X-ray machines to facilitate large-scale screening and early detection of Tuberculosis (TB) cases, according to a government source.

"We started TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan with 347 districts, and now all districts are running this campaign after seeing the micro strategies and achievements. They are all participating in training and other programs. These portable X-ray machines will give a boost to the campaign," the source said.

The source added that the TB elimination process must be sustained until every case is addressed. "We should sustain this process till we finish TB one by one. TB is not a disease that can be treated overnight. It is a continuous process because latent bacteria remain in the body, and whenever the immunity reduces, then bacteria start multiplying."

The TB Elimination Campaign aims to eradicate tuberculosis by providing timely identification and comprehensive treatment to patients. The Centre provides free treatment, examination, and medicines under this program.

Over 46,000 Gram Panchayats in the country have been declared TB-free.

"Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead the tally with the maximum number of Panchayats declared TB-free. Uttarakhand outshines among geographically smaller states, with a remarkable reduction in TB incidence rate," sources said.

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda noted that during the 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, large-scale screenings were conducted for vulnerable populations, including asymptomatic individuals, those with contact to TB patients, undernourished individuals, and those with chronic comorbidities such as diabetes and HIV.

India is one of the top global funders of TB research, and RT-PCR machines used during the COVID pandemic are adapted for use in TB screening. Similarly, indigenous diagnostic kits developed by the ICMR not only reduce the cost of TB detection but also improve efficiency by conducting 32 tests simultaneously. Hand-held X-ray machines with AI support have also played a huge role in detecting asymptomatic TB," the source said.

After seeing the results of the 100-day TB Mukt program launched in December 2024, the Centre extended it for more months nationwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TuberculosisTuberculosis in Indiagoods procurementgram panchayats

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

