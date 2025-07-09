Juvenille accused in Pune Porsche case tried to swap blood samples: Police

The prosecution in the Pune Porsche case has told a court here that attempts were made to swap blood samples at a second hospital to save the juvenile accused, but it wasn't successful.
Submitting additional documents under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the prosecution said that the Pune police, which first got blood samples of the minor collected at the Sassoon Hospital, suspected that there was a possibility of tampering.
The police then got the teenager's blood samples collected at the Aundh Government Hospital as a pre-emptive measure, but some of the other accused, including his parents, got a whiff of it, the police informed the court on Tuesday.
The accused persons approached the Aundh hospital authorities to swap the samples, but the doctors there refused to cooperate and turned them away, the prosecution claimed.
On May 19, 2024, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition fatally mowed down two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.
Subsequent investigations showed that his blood samples were swapped with those of his mother at the Sassoon Hospital to conceal the minor's alleged intoxicated state at the time of the crash.
In the same manner in which they tampered with blood samples at Sassoon Hospital, the parents of the juvenile and middleman Ashpak Makandar tried to do so at the Aundh hospital too. But doctors refused to entertain them, said a crime branch officer.
In the alleged sample swapping matter at Sassoon Hospital, Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensic department, Medical Officer Shreehari Halnor, and a staffer, Atul Ghatkamble, came under scrutiny, resulting in their arrest.
Besides the three Sassoon staffers, the juvenile's father, middlemen Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal, and Arun Kumar Singh are currently in jail in connection with the alleged blood sample swap.
Arguments are currently being made in the court concerning the framing of charges. Section 173(8) of the CrPC allows for further investigation of an offence even after a chargesheet has already been submitted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app