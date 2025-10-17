Await Presidential Reference before challenging Guv's referral: SC to TN

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Tamil Nadu government to await the outcome of the Presidential Reference to decide its plea challenging Governor R N Ravi's decision to refer the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the President instead of granting his assent.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran said the matter will be heard after the Constitution bench judgement on the issue.

"You will have to wait for the outcome of the Presidential Reference.You will have to wait hardly for four weeks.The reference has to be decided before November 21 (Gavai's retirement)," the bench said.

The apex court on September 11 reserved its judgement on the presidential reference, which asked if a Constitutional court can impose timelines for governors and President to assent to bills passed by state legislatures. During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, submitted that the Governor cannot refer the bill to the President after "aid and advice" of the council of ministers. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that total number of references made by all Governors in the country from 2015 to 2025 are 381. "If this is to be justiciable, my lords will have two separate benches permanently for deciding these issues," Mehta said.