Home / India News / Ayodhya gears up for Ram Navami celebrations with extensive preparations

Ayodhya gears up for Ram Navami celebrations with extensive preparations

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that to provide relief to devotees, mats will be laid from Shringarahaat to Gate Number 3 of Rampath, with regular water sprinkling

Ram, Ram Lalla, Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the preparations and has directed officials to ensure devotees face no inconvenience. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Extensive preparations are underway in Ayodhya to ensure a seamless experience for devotees arriving for Ram Navami, with special arrangements including mats, shaded camps, and enhanced sanitation measures, officials said on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that to provide relief to devotees, mats will be laid from Shringarahaat to Gate Number 3 of Rampath, with regular water sprinkling.

Shaded temporary camps will be set up along Dharampath, with drinking water facilities at 243 locations, it said.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has intensified efforts to make the celebrations grand and well-organized, with a dedicated team, equipped with machinery, to ensure hygiene across the city, it added.

Temporary toilets, including 34 mobile units, have been installed, and an enforcement team is working to keep the fairgrounds encroachment-free, the statement said.

According to the statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the preparations and has directed officials to ensure devotees face no inconvenience.

Also Read

Premium

AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

Ram temple in Ayodhya extends visiting hours, gates now open from 6 am

Crowd control measures put in place at Ayodhya Station ahead of Shivratri

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das passes away at 83

BJP wins Milkipur bypoll in 'prestige battle' against Samajwadi Party

Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma said the corporation is fully prepared for the fair, with a commitment to maintaining cleanliness and smooth arrangements.

A three-phase cleaning plan has been implemented along key routes, including Dharampath, Rampath, Bhakti Path, Aarti Ghat, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and Darshan Path.

In the first phase, 1,204 cleaning workers will be deployed, followed by 398 in the second phase and 136 in the third phase. A total of 73 supervisors will oversee the operations, with 395 dustbins placed for efficient waste collection, the statement added.

It further said that 991 toilet seats have also been installed, with dedicated staff deployed for hygiene maintenance. Handwash and other essential facilities are being ensured near all toilets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UN lauds India's efforts in mitigating childhood mortality, stillbirth

Highlights: India sends relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

6-day international workshop on land governance concludes in Delhi

Nearly 28,000 women, children victims of atrocities in 11 months: Minister

Raj CM distributes 7,800 joining letters, launches key education schemes

Topics :AyodhyaLord RamLord Ram statuenavratri

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story