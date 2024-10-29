Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Indonesia plans to import 1 million tonnes of rice from India in 2025

Indonesia plans to import 1 million tonnes of rice from India in 2025

Indonesia's rice output is estimated to fall 2.43% this year to 30.34 million metric tons, due to a delay in planting and harvest season amid longer dry weather in 2023, the statistics bureau

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president
Photo: X@prabowo
Reuters JAKARTA
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indonesia is considering a plan to import 1 million metric tons of rice from India in 2025 to secure supply until its main harvest, Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan said after a meeting of food and agricultural officials on Tuesday.

Indonesia's rice output is estimated to fall 2.43% this year to 30.34 million metric tons, due to a delay in planting and harvest season amid longer dry weather in 2023, the statistics bureau said earlier this month.

"We need an additional 1 million tons … so that we can go trough February. Output in December-February period is usually lower," Head of National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi told reporters after the meeting with Hasan.

Rice is a staple for most of Indonesia's 280 million population and the main rice harvest typically starts in March.

Indonesia's rice imports have jumped in the past two years, reaching over 3 million metric tons each year.

The Southeast Asian country aims to import up to 3.6 million tons of rice this year. It also plans to open between 750,000 hectares and 1 million hectares (2.47 million acres) of new rice fields in 2025 to achieve President Prabowo Subianto's target of food self-reliance.

The world's largest rice exporter India has removed the floor price for the export of non-basmati white rice this month to boost exports due to expectation of higher output and with stocks piling up since the 2023 export restrictions.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ericsson anticipates growth in India driven by network densification

Winter travel itinerary: Top 8 places to visit in winter in India 2024

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas dazzles in skies across world, here's how to see it

UN urges Asia-Pacific nations to boost investments in disaster prevention

India, Colombia to deepen engagement, explore new avenues of cooperation

Topics :IndiaIndonesiarice demand

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story