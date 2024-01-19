Ram Mandir LIVE: First photo of Ram Lalla idol installed at temple revealed

Ram Mandir LIVE news: The first photo of the idol shows Lord Ram as a five-year-old child in a standing posture. Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, three suspicious individuals were detained yesterday by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya. UP's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, these suspects are being interrogated. This development took place just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. ALSO READ: Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares ANI reported that the UP government has employed technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to enhance surveillance across the city. Five hundred kilograms of kumkum' leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the kumkum' leaves to Ayodhya ALO READ: Ram Temple inauguration: Khan Market to Hazratganj, Ayodhya theme reigns Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday stated that all central government offices will be shut for half a day till 2:30 pm on January 22 In light of the 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The minister said that the decision on the half-day closure of the office has been taken in view of the overwhelming sentiments. The function to mark their departure to Ayodhya on Thursday was attended by Amravati MP Navneet Rana. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world. The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative.