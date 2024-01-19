Home / India News / Ram Mandir LIVE: First photo of Ram Lalla idol installed at temple revealed
This development took place just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
ANI reported that the UP government has employed technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to enhance surveillance across the city.  ALSO READ: Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares
Five hundred kilograms of kumkum' leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the kumkum' leaves to Ayodhya
The function to mark their departure to Ayodhya on Thursday was attended by Amravati MP Navneet Rana. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world. The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative. ALO READ: Ram Temple inauguration: Khan Market to Hazratganj, Ayodhya theme reigns
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday stated that all central government offices will be shut for half a day till 2:30 pm on January 22 In light of the 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The minister said that the decision on the half-day closure of the office has been taken in view of the overwhelming sentiments.

First photo of Ram Lalla idol installed at Ayodhya temple ahead of 'pran pratishtha' revealed

Ram temple news: IMD website now has weather predictions for Ayodhya

Ram Lalla idol seated in Ayodhya temple does not look like child: Digvijaya Singh ahead of pran pratishtha

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration Live: Fourth day of 'Pran Pratishta' rituals begins

Ram Mandir update: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects from Ayodhya

Ram Mandir news: BJP using name of Lord Ram for political motive, says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury

Ram Mandir update: 500g kg kumkum leaves sent from Amravati

Ram temple update: Ladoos being prepared for Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Ram Mandir news update: UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

First photo of Ram Lalla idol installed at Ayodhya temple ahead of 'pran pratishtha' revealed

Ram temple news: IMD website now has weather predictions for Ayodhya

 
The Met department has created a special webpage that offers weather reports of Ayodhya and places around the town in different languages.

Ram Lalla idol seated in Ayodhya temple does not look like child: Digvijaya Singh ahead of pran pratishtha

 
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has stirred hornet's nest ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir saying Ram Lalla idol being seated in the temple does not look like a child.

 
"I have been saying this from the beginning, where is the idol of Ram Lalla whose idol was controversial and destroyed? What was the need for the second statue? Our Guru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Ji Maharaj had also suggested that the idol of Lord Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple should be in the form of a child and should be in the lap of Mother Kaushalya. But the idol that is being seated in the temple does not look like a child," Singh wrote on X on Friday.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration Live: Fourth day of 'Pran Pratishta' rituals begins

 Vedic rituals resumed on the fourth day on Friday after the holy fire was ignited by followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan'. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be conducted on January 22.

Ram Mandir update: What Digvijaya Singh says never makes sense, retorts Ram Temple trust member Chaupal

Ram Mandir update: Anti-Terrorist Squad detains three suspects from Ayodhya

Three suspicious individuals were detained yesterday by Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) from Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh police said the suspects are being interrogated.

Ram Mandir news: BJP using name of Lord Ram for political motive, says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is "dishonouring" Lord Ram by "using" his name for their "political motive." 
Chowdhury also took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether "he was the only Hindu in the country."

Ram Mandir update: 500g kg kumkum leaves sent from Amravati

Five hundred kilograms of kumkum' leaves have been sent from Amravati in Maharashtra to Ayodhya for the idol consecration of the Ram temple on January 2 Spiritual leaders Rajeshwar Mauli and Jitendranath Maharaj are taking the kumkum' leaves to the holy town in UP.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

