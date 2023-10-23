Ayudha Puja 2023: Date and time, History, Importance, Rituals, Wishes

Ayudha Puja is also called Astra Puja which is celebrated in home, or workplaces in India. On the ninth day of the Navratri, Ayudha Puja is conducted. This ceremony is held to respect the tools and weapons that one utilises in their daily life.

As per Hindu mythology, devotees customarily purify their tools with the deity’s blessings by taking part in the Ayudha Puja. The day is seen as Saraswati Puja in parts of South India, where students worship and revere Goddess Saraswati for her tremendous wisdom.

Ayudha Puja 2023 Date and Timings The timings of Ayudha Puja 2023 are as follows:

Ayudha Puja Date: 23rd October, 2023, Monday

Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat: 14:05- 14:53

Navami Tithi starting at 19:58 on 22nd October, 2023

Navami Tithi ending at 17:44 on 23rd October, 2023.

What is the history behind the Ayudha Puja? The primary mythological figure of the Ayudha Puja is Goddess Durga, who vanquished the devil Mahishasura when he took the buffalo shape. Maa Durga utilized the tools, abilities, and capacities of all the gods to conquer evil. Nine days were expected to end the conflict. Also, Goddess Durga ended the conflict by killing Mahishasura on the eve of Navami. Accordingly, the day is marked as Mahanavami and the Ayudha Puja custom is done. The weapons and implements that Goddess Durga employed are thought to have served their expected purpose and worshipped.

What is the importance of Ayudha Puja? This festival signifies gratitude for the various tools, implements, utensils, equipment, weapons, vessels, books, machinery, and different things that are used in schools, homes, workplaces, and different organisations in our day to day life. The day and the custom are very vital since they are utilized to worship and pray to God for the success of these things that one uses to help themselves. Ayudha Puja: Rituals Owners and employees pray for their most utilised tools, which are the primary resources for their industry, during Ayudha Pooja in workplaces and factories. All devices are kept on the altar during the Puja ceremony, and the Lord is summoned while reciting holy mantras. The whole ceremony is completed as per the right shastras and Vidhan framed in the Vedas.

• The day is started by cleaning every item and equipment that are utilized in our day to day routines followed by other rituals

• Tools and other equipment are prayed with kumkum, sandalwood paste, and Chandan post being cleansed, polished, or ornamented.

• On this day, both the student and workplace accounting books are revered.

Happy Ayudha Puja: Wishes • May the bright and colourful vibes of the Ayudha Puja fill our lives with positivity and happiness. Warm greetings on Ayudha Pooja to everyone. • Let us come together and celebrate the festival of Ayudha Pooja with our loved ones and seek the blessings of Saraswathi and Durga for a blessed life.

• Wishing a very Happy Ayudha Pooja to all. Let us enjoy the festivities with our family and friends and promise to follow the right path in our lives.

• On the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja, let us offer prayers to the Almighty and seek their blessings to have a healthy and blessed life ahead.

• There is nothing as powerful and strong as truth and goodness in life, and that is what we should always adhere to. Happy Ayudha Pooja to everyone.