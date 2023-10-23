10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

In 24 hours, Gujarat has witnessed at least 10 heart attack-related deaths during Garba events, a Gujarati folk dance celebrated over Navratri. Shockingly, the youngest victim was just 17 years old.

The incident took place during Navratri celebrations in Kapadvanj, Kheda district, where 17-year-old Veer Shah suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba. Despite immediate attention from volunteers and three cycles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Veer Shah could not be revived and was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. His grieving father, Ripal Shah, urged caution, emphasising the importance of rest while playing Garba while speaking with ANI.

In a similarly tragic incident, a 13-year-old named Vaibhav Soni died of a heart attack in Vadodara district's Dabhoi, according to a report by NDTV. Soni reportedly passed away after a Garba event, however, it is unclear whether the two are related.

The report added that over 500 ambulances were called within the 24 hours. This led to the government also issuing an alert to event organisers to take all necessary measures to ensure medical assistance was available at the sites.

According to a report by India Today, within the first six days of Navratri celebrations , 108 ambulances were called for heart-related issues, and 609 calls were made for breathing-related problems. These calls were made from 6 pm to 2 am, coinciding with Garba celebrations. The state government also alerted government hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) near Garba event venues, warning them to remain on high alert.

Dr Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman of the cardiology department at Siddh Hospital, spoke with NDTV, highlighting the concerning health statistics in India, with a significant portion of the population suffering from diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, all of which contribute to heart problems. He emphasised the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and avoiding processed foods. Dr Mehrotra also advised event organisers to have automated external defibrillators and trained CPR responders on site to enhance emergency response capabilities.

