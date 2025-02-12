Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ayush ministry, social justice dept sign MoU for senior citizens' welfare

Ayush ministry, social justice dept sign MoU for senior citizens' welfare

This strategic partnership seeks to implement Ayush-based interventions to promote geriatric healthcare and combat substance abuse

senior citizens, elderly
Key objectives of the MoU include developing cooperation, convergence and synergy between the Ministry of Ayush and DoSJE. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Ayush and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment signed MoU on Wednesday to improve the well-being of senior citizens and address the growing concern of substance abuse.

This strategic partnership seeks to implement Ayush-based interventions to promote geriatric healthcare and combat substance abuse, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a pioneering step to develop cooperative initiatives for health promotion among senior citizens and those affected by substance abuse.

"Geriatric healthcare and substance abuse are critical areas that require special focus, especially as we face an ageing population and growing concerns around addiction," Jadhav said.

This collaboration between the Ministry of Ayush and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) represents a significant step towards addressing these challenges.

"By leveraging the holistic approach of Ayush systems alongside social welfare initiatives, we aim to empower our senior citizens and those affected by substance abuse," the Minister stated.

Also Read

Nearly 740 mn Ayushman Bharat health records created: Govt tells RS

Budget: Govt ups allocation for Ayush ministry by 14% to Rs 3,992.90 crore

Union minister Nadda inaugurates new S-VYASA university campus in Bengaluru

AYUSH market grows from $2.85 bn in 2014 to $ 43.4 bn in 2023: Govt

Ayurveda Day: Ancient medicine system vital for health, says PM Modi

While addressing the gathering, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma, said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has taken several steps to ensure the welfare of our senior citizens. The signing of the MoU with the Ministry of Ayush will benefit our senior citizens in a big way.

"The development of elderly-specific training modules, treatment protocols, yoga training programs, sharing of preventive and curative practices, etc, under the MoU will go a long way in enabling our senior citizens to lead a healthy life. By joining hands with the Ministry of Ayush, I am sure that together we can provide comprehensive services to the community," Verma said.

By leveraging the strengths of Ayush systems, both ministries committed to working together on various initiatives, including awareness programmes, capacity-building for service providers and the establishment of geriatric health and de-addiction units under Ayush autonomous bodies.

Key objectives of the MoU include developing cooperation, convergence and synergy between the Ministry of Ayush and DoSJE to foster innovative initiatives for promoting the health of senior citizens, reducing the demand for drugs, addressing substance abuse and aiding mental rehabilitation.

This will be achieved through the generation of awareness and capacity-building of service providers using Ayush systems.

It also includes encouraging research in the areas of geriatric health, substance abuse and mental health, with a focus on exploring the therapeutic benefits of traditional healthcare practices and supporting additional activities for health promotion tailored to both the geriatric population and individuals affected by substance abuse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Retail inflation eases to 4.31% in January, industrial output grows 3.2% in December

SC slams freebies, says they discourage people from willing to work

Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case

Why plastic flowers not included in list of banned items: HC asks Centre

Sheena Bora case: SC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad

Topics :Ayush MinistrySocial servicesenior citizens

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story