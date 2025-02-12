Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC slams freebies, says they discourage people from willing to work

SC slams freebies, says they discourage people from willing to work

The observations came from a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih which was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons

Supreme Court, SC
The top court posted the matter for hearing after six weeks. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deprecated the practice of announcing freebies prior to elections, and said people were not willing to work as they were getting free ration and money.

The observations came from a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih which was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas.

"Unfortunately, because of these freebies... the people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations. They are getting amount without doing any work," Justice Gavai observed.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation," the bench said.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told the bench that the Centre was in the process of finalising the urban poverty alleviation mission, which would address various issues, including the provision of shelter for the urban homeless.

The bench asked the Attorney General to verify from the Centre as to within how much time the urban poverty alleviation mission would be made applicable.

The top court posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Deepika Padukone at Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Marks aren't everything in life'

Groundwater in Punjab, Haryana contaminated with uranium, arsenic: Report

No discrimination in education: SC on plea for school access to Rohingyas

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das passes away at 83

Topics :Supreme CourtElection campaignElections

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story