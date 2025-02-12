Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case related to the killing of a father-son duo in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

This verdict adds to Kumar’s legal troubles as he is already serving a life sentence in another anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt. The case was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which presented evidence leading to Kumar’s conviction.

Amid renewed scrutiny of the 1984 riots cases, the Supreme Court on Monday took the Delhi Police to task for failing to challenge acquittals in several riot cases.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan raised concerns over the lack of effort in pursuing justice, emphasising that prosecution should be done "seriously and not just for the sake of it."

“In several cases, you haven’t challenged the Delhi High Court’s ruling. Filing appeals is meaningless if not pursued properly. Were senior lawyers involved earlier? It must be done with sincerity, not just as a formality," the bench stated.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka, representing petitioner S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, alleged that the Delhi Police’s appeals were nothing more than legal formalities.

Phoolka also highlighted that the Delhi High Court had found evidence of cover-ups and an ineffective prosecution by the state. He urged the court to review previous judgments that exposed lapses in police investigations.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Delhi Police, informed the court that steps were being taken to file appeals in six acquittal cases. The next hearing is scheduled for February 17.

1984 anti-Sikh riots

The case against Kumar is part of a broader investigation into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which erupted following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in targeted violence, and justice has remained elusive for decades.

The case stemmed from a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Kahlon, a former Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) member. His petition led to the Supreme Court’s 2018 order for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Justice Dhingra to reopen 199 riot cases that had been previously closed without action.

According to the Nanavati Commission report, set up to investigate the riots:

- 2,733 Sikhs were killed in Delhi alone.

- 587 FIRs were registered.

- 240 cases were closed as "untraced."

- Around 250 cases ended in acquittals.

Despite the slow progress, legal action has been gaining momentum. In May 2023, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for allegedly inciting mobs that killed three Sikhs at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984.

The CBI accused Tytler of "inciting, instigating, and provoking" the mob, leading to the deaths of Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh.