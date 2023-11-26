Home / India News / Ayushman Bharat HWCs renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, gets new tagline

Ayushman Bharat HWCs renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, gets new tagline

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise, official sources said.

States have also been asked to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'.

Topics :Ayush MinistryCentre

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

