Badlapur school case: Protesters reject govt appeal to withdraw 'rail roko'

Protests at Badlapur railway station in Thane district against the alleged sexual abuse of two girl students of a kindergarten continued even after six hours on Tuesday as the crowd, including several women, refused to heed pleas of the state government to allow the passage of trains. State cabinet minister Girish Mahajan tried to pacify the protesters in the afternoon who responded with slogans like "justice" for the victim girls and capital punishment for the arrested accused. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mahajan's appeal to vacate the train tracks was met with the chanting of "hang, hang" by demonstrators.

Mahajan, a close aide of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, said police officials who allegedly failed to address the complaints of the parents of the victim girls have been suspended.

"The state government has expressed deep concern regarding the (sexual abuse) incident. The accused person will face the most severe punishment," Mahajan said.

He said common citizens are suffering because of the rail roko protest, leading to the suspension of local trains.

"The track is occupied for more than six hours. The state government has taken all the decisions, demanded by the protestors," Mahajan added. Protesters, however, refused to budge.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA from the Murbad assembly constituency in Thane district, Kisan Kathore, alleged the protest at Badlapur railway station is politically motivated.

He claimed agitators have come from neighbouring areas and not from Badlapur.

"These demonstrators are not from Badlapur city; they have arrived from neighbouring areas such as Ulhasnagar. A comprehensive investigation is conducted against the school principal and staff members who allegedly attempted to suppress the incident," Kathore said.

He alleged some individuals associated with political parties had put up banners in Badlapur rejecting the funds offered under the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", but are now seeking justice.

"The protesters at Badlapur station are not locals. They are residents of neighbouring areas," he added.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident.