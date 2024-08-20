Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mpox scare: Aiims Delhi issues protocol to handle suspected patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency last week. At least 4 cases have been reported in neighbouring Pakistan

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine
India has not yet reported any official case of the rising viral mpox infection. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Amid concerns about the spread of mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in Delhi on Tuesday issued guidelines for managing suspected cases in the Aiims Emergency Department.

To be clear, India has not yet reported any official case of the rising viral infection. However, the Centre has stepped up its efforts to deal with the potential outbreak, including implementing strict surveillance at borders and airports.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox as a global public health emergency. The infection, which was previously confined to its epidemic region in Africa’s Congo, has now spread to some European countries and Pakistan, where four cases have been reported so far.

Aiims Delhi issues protocol for mpox patients

1) In a notification, Aiims said that upon arrival in the triage area, patients presenting with symptoms such as fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed mpox cases should be assessed. 

2) It highlighted the key symptoms of the disease: Fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes. chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules). 

3) The patient has to be immediately isolated, for which arrangements have been made in central hospitals. Safdarjung Hospital, located in the national capital, has been earmarked for definitive care of mpox patients, the notification said. The isolation facilities have also been prepared at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital, the Centre had said earlier.

4) Additionally, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officials have to be notified at the earliest at this mobile number -- 8745011784 -- when a suspected case is identified.

5) Any patient suspected of having monkeypox should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the notice read, adding that it has allotted a dedicated ambulance for the transfer of the patient.

6) The hospital also told its staff to wear protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases and to record all the details of the patients for a coordinated and effective response.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

