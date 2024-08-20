Mpox scare: Aiims Delhi issues protocol to handle suspected patients

Aiims Delhi issues protocol for mpox patients

1) In a notification, Aiims said that upon arrival in the triage area, patients presenting with symptoms such as fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed mpox cases should be assessed.

2) It highlighted the key symptoms of the disease: Fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes. chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules).

3) The patient has to be immediately isolated, for which arrangements have been made in central hospitals. Safdarjung Hospital, located in the national capital, has been earmarked for definitive care of mpox patients, the notification said. The isolation facilities have also been prepared at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital, the Centre had said earlier.

4) Additionally, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officials have to be notified at the earliest at this mobile number -- 8745011784 -- when a suspected case is identified.

5) Any patient suspected of having monkeypox should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the notice read, adding that it has allotted a dedicated ambulance for the transfer of the patient.

6) The hospital also told its staff to wear protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases and to record all the details of the patients for a coordinated and effective response.