Bangladesh labels Iskcon fundamentalist: A look at its beliefs and history

Amid rising violence against minorities, the Bangladeshi government reportedly referred to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) as a “religious fundamentalist organisation” on Wednesday. This statement came in response to a writ petition filed in the High Court seeking to ban the organisation.

These developments follow widespread protests in Bangladesh after the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and attacks on Hindu temples, including Iskcon establishments.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari , a Hindu priest, was arrested on Monday, triggering demonstrations across the Hindu community in Rangpur, about 300 km from Dhaka. Protesters have demanded enhanced protection for minorities and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs.

Hindus account for approximately eight per cent of Bangladesh’s 170-million population.

What is Iskcon?

Known globally as the Hare Krishna movement, Iskcon is a prominent religious organisation rooted in the Gaudiya Vaishnavism tradition. It was established by AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada in 1966 and is centred on devotion to Lord Krishna as the supreme deity. Over the decades, Iskcon has become known for its spiritual practices, cultural contributions, and community service.

Iskcon traces its roots to the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the 16th century, who revitalised the bhakti movement in India, emphasising devotion to God through congregational chanting (sankirtan) and the study of scriptures like the Bhagavad-gita and Srimad-Bhagavatam.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, spiritual leaders like Bhaktivinoda Thakura and Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Goswami modernised these teachings. Prabhupada, a disciple of Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati, took on the mission to spread Krishna consciousness globally, laying the foundation for Iskcon.

Who was the founder of Iskcon?

AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, born Abhay Charan De in Kolkata, travelled to the United States in 1965 to share his spiritual teachings. In 1966, he officially founded Iskcon in New York City. The organisation gained international recognition due to Prabhupada’s charisma and dedication, leading to the rapid establishment of temples worldwide.

The movement received significant public attention when George Harrison of The Beatles supported its message, further boosting its global popularity.

What is Iskcon’s organisational structure?

Iskcon operates through a hierarchical framework. At the top is the Founder-Acharya, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, who is revered as the spiritual guide and central figure.

To oversee global activities and ensure adherence to doctrinal principles, Iskcon established the Governing Body Commission (GBC). This body manages the organisation’s growth and maintains its integrity. Local temples function semi-independently while adhering to Iskcon’s foundational teachings and values.

A key aspect of Iskcon’s structure is its emphasis on parampara (disciplic succession), a spiritual lineage connecting its teachings to a long line of revered leaders, ensuring consistency in philosophy and practices.

What is the philosophy of Iskcon?

Iskcon’s philosophy centres on devotion to Krishna, expressed through spiritual practices such as chanting the Hare Krishna mantra, worshiping deities, and studying sacred texts like the Bhagavad-gita and Srimad-Bhagavatam.

Community living is integral, with many followers residing in shared spaces to collectively practice their faith and support spiritual growth. Iskcon promotes a lifestyle of vegetarianism, simplicity, and discipline, aiming for spiritual purity.

Beyond individual practices, the organisation undertakes numerous social initiatives. Its globally recognised Food for Life program provides food to the underprivileged. Additionally, Iskcon invests in educational efforts to spread awareness of its teachings and philosophy.