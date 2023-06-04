Home / India News / Bangladeshi diplomat visits hospitals to look for injured train passengers

Bangladeshi diplomat visits hospitals to look for injured train passengers

He thanked the Odisha government for providing support in tracing the injured and dead Bangladeshi citizens in various hospitals

Press Trust of India Balasore
Bangladeshi diplomat visits hospitals to look for injured train passengers

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A senior Bangladeshi diplomat, Sheikh Marefat Ali Islam, on Sunday visited Soro Hospital in Odisha's Balasore district to provide consular assistance to Bangladeshi passengers injured in the triple train crash.

Islam told PTI that few Bangladeshi passengers were recuperating in different hospitals in Odisha but there was no news of death of any citizen of that country in the crash.

One Bangladeshi passenger admitted at a Bhadrak hospital was discharged after treatment. Another has been referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. On Saturday, I had visited a Balasore hospital, he said.

If there's any information on injured Bangladeshi patients, please dial our deputy high commission at Kolkata - 9038353533, Marefat, second secretary in the Bangladesh deputy high commission which looks after eastern India, added.

Several unclaimed bodies are lying in a few hospitals in Bhubaneswar. We will have to find out if there are any Bangladeshis among them, he added.

He thanked the Odisha government for providing support in tracing the injured and dead Bangladeshi citizens in various hospitals.

Around 20 lakh Bangladeshis visit India every year mainly for treatment, with many of them preferring medical institutions in southern states.

Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in the pile-up, now being described as one of India's worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at around 7 pm Friday. A few passenger wagons of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Investigators are looking into possible human error, signal failure and other possible causes behind the three-train crash.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288, at least 803 injured

Survivors of Odisha rail mishap arrive in Chennai on special train

BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after tragic train accident

Train crash: PIL seeks to set up inquiry commission under retired SC judge

USFDA inspections of Indian sites still below pre-Covid-19 levels

Odisha tragedy: South Central Railway announces cancellation of more trains

Death toll in triple train accident stands at 275, says Odisha govt

UN Secy-General saddened by loss of life, injury in Odisha train accident

Topics :BangladeshOdisha hospitalsTrain Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story