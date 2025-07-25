Home / India News / Bank fraud case: Court orders auction of sports academy, land of ex-MLA

Bank fraud case: Court orders auction of sports academy, land of ex-MLA

Patil, the prime accused in the case, represented Panvel as a Peasants and Workers Party of India MLA for three terms and was a legislator from Uran once

Fraud, Scam
The liquidator had sought release of Karnala Sports Academy and a plot of land, both located in Panvel taluka, to discharge the bank's liabilities to its creditors, including depositors (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A special anti-money laundering court has ordered the auction of properties linked to former MLA Vivekanand Shankar Patil to facilitate repayment to creditors of a cooperative bank based in Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The properties, comprising a multi-acre sports academy and a land parcel in Panvel, have been attached by probe agencies in an alleged fraud of over Rs 512 crore at the Karnala Nagari Sahakari (cooperative) Bank.

Patil, the prime accused in the case, represented Panvel as a Peasants and Workers Party of India MLA for three terms and was a legislator from Uran once.

ALSO READ: Bank fraud cases fell in FY25, amount rose threefold to ₹36,014 cr: RBI

A total of 87 properties, including some ancestral assets of Patil, were attached under the MPID Act, or the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, by Navi Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing a money laundering case linked to the fraud, has dual attachment to some of these properties.

Special PMLA Judge Satyanarayan Navander on Tuesday ordered the release of these attached properties, allowing a plea by the bank's liquidator.

The liquidator had sought release of Karnala Sports Academy and a plot of land, both located in Panvel taluka, to discharge the bank's liabilities to its creditors, including depositors.

All the parties, including the accused, had given their no objection to proceed with the auction of these properties. Given the consensus among all parties, the court deemed it proper to make the attachment of these two properties absolute. It then directed the immediate commencement of the auction process in the interest of the bank's depositors.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered against Patil and 75 others in February 2020 by the Economic Offences Wing, which had alleged irregularities of Rs 512.54 crore in the Panvel-headquartered Karnala co-operative bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

FAA finds no fuel system fault in Air India Dreamliner crash probe

Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

Revanth Reddy unveils Telangana caste survey, urges national OBC quota push

Questions persist over Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM; leaves for Delhi

Topics :money laundering caseMoney laundering Maharashtracooperative banks

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story