Bank holiday today: Banks are shut in these states for Buddha Purnima

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain shut in some parts of the country today, May 12, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, on account of Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is a significant festival commemorating the birth of Lord Buddha. The Buddhist population across the world celebrates the Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary which holds cultural and religious significance.

Banks will be closed in these states

Banks in parts of India like Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar will remain closed today, May 12, 2025, on account of Buddha Purnima.

The banks have been closed for three consecutive days as the bank was shut on May 10 and 11 due to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Services affected

There are some banking services affected because of Buddha Purnima

Cash Transactions: All the cash transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, and currency exchanges at bank branches would not be done.

Cheque Processing: Clearing of cheques and demand drafts have also been affected.

Loan Services: People are also not able to apply for loan applications, repayments, or inquiries handled in-person today.

Account Management: Opening new accounts, updating KYC, or accessing lockers are also affected.

Fund Transfers: People can also not initiate NEFT, RTGS, or IMPS transactions through banks.

Will online banking service be active today?

Yes, customers can access online banking services across the country despite the bank holiday today for convenient financial transactions.

All the online services will remain service such as fund transfer requests through NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Apart from this, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM services will also be available. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Upcoming bank holidays in May 2025

Here are the upcoming bank holidays for the month of May 2025:

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16, to observe State Day.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Banks in Tripura will be closed due to Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks remain shut in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.