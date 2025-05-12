Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
President Mumru, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Buddha Purnima

His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace, PM Modi posted on X

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that Lord Buddha's life will always inspire the world community towards "compassion and peace."

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages, based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony, have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace," PM Modi posted on X. 

 

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and to followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world. The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," President Murmu said. 

 

She further asked to adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in our lives and contribute in "building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat." 

 

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the life of Lord Buddha gives the message of following the path of "knowledge, compassion and non-violence."

"Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone. The life of Lord Buddha, who gave the message of equality and unity to human society by following the path of knowledge, compassion and non-violence, is the confluence of thoughts, words and deeds. I pray to Lord Buddha for everyone's happiness and peace," Shah posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings and said that Lord Buddha's timeless teachings continue to guide humanity towards harmony. 

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I bow to Mahatma Buddha who is the symbol of peace, wisdom and compassion. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity towards harmony, self-realisation and the path of righteousness," Singh posted on X.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

