Bank Holiday Today: Half-day off in many banks due to consecration ceremony

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bank half day on 22 January 2024 The Finance Ministry notification asked public sector banks and regional rural banks to observe a half-day on January 22, allowing employees to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
READ: Yogi, RSS chief arrive at Ram mandir, AI-based security in Ayodhya: Updates
Bank Holiday on January 22 As per the RBI holiday calendar, several banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Panaji will remain shut on Monday, January 22, due to the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram.
READ: Pran pratishtha at Ram mandir: When and where to watch live telecast