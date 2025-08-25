Viral videos capture assault
Why did Vipin kill Nikki?
- Initial reports suggested Vipin had been harassing Nikki over escalating dowry demands.
- Nikki’s father alleged Vipin’s family demanded ₹36 lakh in cash, despite already receiving a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery at the time of her marriage in 2016. “Their demands were increasing day by day and began demanding for ₹36 lakh in dowry from us,” her father told PTI.
- According to a report by the Hindustan Times, police said the immediate trigger was Nikki’s wish to reopen her beauty parlour and post reels on Instagram, activities Vipin opposed.
- Kasna SHO Dharmendra Shukla said the dispute escalated after Nikki insisted on reopening the parlour with her sister. Vipin objected, saying reels and running a parlour were not allowed in their family, before he assaulted her, reported Mint.
- According to her sister Kanchan, Nikki was assaulted in front of her young son, reported PTI.
What’s latest
- Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday but tried to escape custody on Sunday
- Police said he snatched a sub-inspector gun and fired at officers while being taken to recover evidence
- He was shot in the leg in retaliatory fire
- After the encounter, Vipin reportedly showed “no remorse", saying, “fights happen between husband and wife"
- He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody
- His mother, Daya, was also arrested on Saturday
- On Monday, Nikki’s brother-in-law was taken into custody
Case draws national attention
