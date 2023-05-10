Home / India News / BASF net profit falls 45% YoY to Rs 82.39 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Chemicals manufacturer BASF on Wednesday posted a 45 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 82.39 crore in the March quarter.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
The company's net profit stood at Rs 149.85 crore in the year-ago period, BASF said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a fall of 3.25 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 3,249.95 crore as compared with Rs 3,359.46 crore in the same period a year ago.

In FY23, the company's net profit dropped 32.36 per cent to Rs 402.89 crore as against Rs 594.84 crore in FY2021-22, BASF said.

Revenue from operations of the company in FY23 rose 4.23 per cent to Rs 13,518.79 crore from Rs 12,969.57 crore in FY22.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 1.10 per cent down at Rs 2,399.40 on the BSE.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

