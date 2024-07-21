Kerala prepared to tackle outbreak of Nipah virus: Health Minister George

After the outbreak of the Nipah virus in Malappuram, Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that the state is fully prepared to tackle the issue. She informed that 214 people are on the primary contact list, whereas 60 are in high-risk and all those on the contact list should be isolated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Health Minister said that after the Nipah virus was confirmed in Malappuram, preventive measures have intensified. Vigorous activities have been going on since this morning. The state is prepared. On the basis of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) formed as part of the government order for Nipah control, 25 committees have been constituted. Contact tracing started on Saturday morning.

"There are 214 people in the primary contact list. 60 people who were closely involved in this are in the high risk category. 30 isolation rooms have been arranged in Manjeri Medical College. Apart from this, necessary isolation wards have also been arranged in Kozhikode Medical College. Route map will be published," she added.

The minister requested those who were in those places at the time to contact the control room.

George said that all high-risk contacts will have their samples tested. The patient has been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College. A 24-hour NIPA control room has been opened. Those with Nipah symptoms should call the control room. Fever can be accompanied by one or more of the following symptoms: headache, fits cough, breathing problem.

"If you have respiratory symptoms, you are more likely to spread it to others. In case of Nipah disease the symptoms may increase with time and the risk of spreading the disease may increase as the severity of the disease increases," she added.

She further asserted that everyone in the district must wear a mask when they go out in public places. Avoid unnecessary hospital visits. Those on the contact list should be isolated. Even if only one person in a household is on the contact list, do not come in contact with others. Don't be afraid at all.

Earlier, the Health Minister said on Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been tested positive for Nipah virus in Kerala's Malappuram.

"NIV Pune has confirmed that the suspected case of a 14-year-old boy is Nipah positive. A contact list of the boys will be prepared and the samples of those in a high-risk category will be sent for testing. A meeting will be held with the district collector and district police chief to discuss the restrictions to be imposed in the 3 km radius of the epicentre. Residents of Malappuram should wear masks compulsory and remain cautious," she said.

George also convened a high-level meeting on Saturday in the Malappuram district after reports of a suspected case of the 'Nipah' virus in the state.

The meeting discussed the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of the public. The officials also reviewed the current situation and the steps taken so far to control the outbreak.

She reached Malappuram to lead the efforts to control the outbreak. The government has also constituted committees to oversee the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Nipah virus control.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the Director of the National Health Mission, and the District Collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode.

As per officials, the samples of the suspected patient were sent to the Pune virology lab.

Last month, the Kerala Health Minister announced that Nipah prevention efforts will be intensified in the state, particularly during the critical months of May to September, when the virus is most likely to spread.