Before GIS, MP releases key policies including industrial and export policy

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS), the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved seven major policies, including the Madhya Pradesh Industry Promotion Policy and the Madhya Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025. The objective of these policies is to promote investment in the state. Under the Industry Promotion Policy, the target has been set to create 20 lakh jobs in the state over the next five years.

According to officials from the industry department, the government has made key changes in its policies to attract industrialists, multinational companies, and investors ahead of GIS. Feedback received from investors has also been considered in these changes. Emphasis has been placed on simplifying business processes by eliminating the need for approvals from multiple departments and providing single-window permissions.

Under the new Industry Promotion Policy, 10 sector-specific policies were approved, which are: agriculture, dairy and food processing policy; textile policy; apparel, footwear, toys and accessories policy; aerospace and defence production promotion policy; pharmaceuticals policy; biotech policy; medical devices policy; electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing policy; renewable energy equipment manufacturing policy; and high-value manufacturing policy. Multiple incentives have been announced under these policies.

Emphasis on ‘Made in MP’ and foreign investment

The state government aims to attract foreign investment in Madhya Pradesh by increasing the share of large exporters in these sectors. Additionally, there is a target to develop 'Made in Madhya Pradesh' as a prominent market to boost employment opportunities in the state. With this objective, the state government has announced a new export policy, which focuses on diversifying exports, increasing export volume, and enhancing export efficiency.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently visited Europe and Japan to attract investment. Besides this, the state government has also approved the logistics policy, city gas distribution policy, film tourism policy, and tourism policy 2025.

Yadav will meet industrialists and investors at the curtain raiser event of Invest MP-GIS 2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday, inviting them to invest in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the GIS, scheduled to be held on February 24-25 in Bhopal.