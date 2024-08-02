Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Being 'anti-farmer' is in DNA of Congress: Agri min Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Being 'anti-farmer' is in DNA of Congress: Agri min Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Being anti-farmer is in the DNA of Congress. Priorities of Congress have been misplaced since the beginning," Chouhan said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
Chouhan said farmers are getting fertilisers at highly subsidised prices and will continue to get the farm nutrients at low prices (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Being 'anti-farmer' is in the DNA of Congress, said Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday as he took on opposition parties for accusing the Modi government of working against the interest of the farm sector.

Replying to a discussion on the working of his ministry in the Rajya Sabha, the Union minister said the central government increased the budget outlay for the sector many-fold in the last 10 years from 2013-14.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said farmers are getting fertilisers at highly subsidised prices and will continue to get the farm nutrients at low prices.

"Being anti-farmer is in the DNA of Congress. Priorities of Congress have been misplaced since the beginning," Chouhan said while highlighting the works done by the Modi government in the crucial agriculture sector.

On the other hand, he said, the current government has set six priorities, including increasing farm production, reducing input cost, providing remunerative prices and adequate relief in case of calamities.

The minister, also a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, assured the opposition parties that the central government was open to considering their concrete suggestions and implementing the workable ones.

More From This Section

SC observation on NEET-UG vindicates govt, truth always wins: Pradhan

Plea in Delhi HC concerning death of woman, child in waterlogged drain

Sawan Shivratri 2024: All you need to know about this important festival

Jharkhand govt to decide soon on land parcels lying unused: Minister

Air India cancels all flights to Israel till Aug 8 amid fear of conflict

During the discussion, opposition parties said the Modi government has not done anything for the agriculture sector in the 10-year rule, and even the latest Union Budget falls short of expectations.

Chouhan also stressed that the Modi government considers farmers as "God" and not a "vote bank" as he dismissed allegations of opposition parties of inadequate government procurement on MSP.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP wants power, but no responsibilities, says AAP on east Delhi drownings

Parliament LIVE news: Spreading disinformation, alleges BJP MP on LoP Rahul Gandhi's ED remark

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

MP Kangana Ranaut asks if CISF jawans on duty are monitored; govt responds

Design, construction within new Parliament calls for a review: Cong's Gogoi

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChauhanBJPagriculture economyIndian National Congress

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story