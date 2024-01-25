Home / India News / Bengal CM Mamata calls on Guv Bose, discusses state budget, other issues

Bengal CM Mamata calls on Guv Bose, discusses state budget, other issues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday evening

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday evening.

The two leaders held discussions over several issues, including the budget session of the state assembly next month, Raj Bhavan officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I am feeling pain, despite that I have come for the meeting. As per the verdict of the Supreme Court, we had a very good meeting. I will come again on January 26," Banerjee said, referring to the injury she received on her forehead after her car made a sudden halt to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

She said the meeting was fruitful.

Bose and the TMC government have been at loggerheads over various issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors in state-run universities.

The state government has been claiming that the governor's appointment of VCs was illegal as he did not consult the Education Department. The state government had moved the Supreme Court, which ordered the preparation of a final draft of the list of names proposed for the appointment of VCs.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Who was first woman to present Budget? Know interesting facts

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Increase import duty on paper, paperboards to 25% in Budget: Industry body

Northern Army Commander visits J&K's Poonch, briefed on security strategy

Canada officially adds India to probe of election meddling amid tensions

2nd day sees massive devotee turnout at Ram Temple post 'Pran Pratistha'

Ram temple gets over 250,000 devotees, Rs 3.17 cr in donation in 1 day

Money laundering case: ED summons Raut's brother in 'khichdi scam' case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengalcentral governmentState Budgets

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story