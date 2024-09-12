Bengal doctors' protest: Medicos set fresh demands, government remains firm

The standoff between protesting junior doctors and the West Bengal government entered its second day on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, with no resolution in sight. The doctors, who are demanding justice for the rape and murder of a colleague from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have set new conditions for talks with the state government, prolonging the impasse.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Health, questioned whether the doctors' protests were politically motivated and expressed doubts about their genuine pursuit of justice. "Are the doctors guided by politics, or do they truly want justice for the victim?" she asked.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant voiced the government’s frustration, stating that the conditions set by the doctors for negotiations had hindered any meaningful discussion. “We are disheartened by their response. Setting conditions does not reflect an open mind,” Pant said.

Doctors refute political allegations



Kinjal Nanda, a representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front (WBJDF), dismissed the minister’s allegations of political involvement, maintaining that the protest was solely about seeking justice. “There is no political colour to our demands. We believe they are conducive to an open and productive dialogue,” Nanda told The Hindu.

The escalation in the protest follows an email from the Chief Secretary on Wednesday afternoon, urging the doctors to return to work in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The email, sent after a court ruling on Monday, reminded the doctors of their responsibility to the public and asked them to resume their duties by 5 pm on September 10. Pant’s message also invited a delegation of 12-15 doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat later that evening.

The government has yet to act on the failure of the doctors to comply with the Supreme Court’s order. When asked if disciplinary action would be taken, Bhattacharya said that the public would know when the time came.

Supreme Court’s warning to the doctors



The Supreme Court issued a stern reminder to the doctors on Monday, September 9, 2024, emphasising their duty to the community. A three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, warned that if the doctors did not return to work, the state would have the authority to take action against them.

“But if they [resident doctors] do not start work, we will not be able to restrain the state from taking action, because that is entirely within its jurisdiction,” the Bench noted.

Protests persist despite court order



Despite the court’s order and the state’s calls for negotiation, the protests have continued to gather momentum. Thousands of junior doctors have been staging a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of the Health Department, since Tuesday. In addition to their five initial demands, the doctors are now calling for the resignation of senior health officials, including the Principal Secretary of Health and the Director of Medical Education.

The five-point list of demands includes punishment for all those involved in the rape and murder of their colleague, disciplinary action against former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh, removal of top police officials, enhanced security for healthcare workers, and an end to what they describe as a "threat culture" in government healthcare facilities.

Parents of victim join doctors’ protest



In a significant show of support, the parents of the RG Kar victim visited the protest site on Wednesday to express solidarity with the doctors. The father of the victim addressed the crowd, stating, “The five demands you have raised are justified. We hope the government will come to its senses and deliver justice soon.”

Public support for the protesting doctors has also grown, with senior doctors, students, and the public sending essential supplies, including food and water, to the demonstrators. Residents from nearby universities have offered food and restroom facilities to the protesters, adding to the growing public backing.

Political tensions rise in Bengal



Amid the protests, political tensions flared on Wednesday when BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul joined the demonstration. Her presence was met with chants of “Go back! Go back!” from the doctors, who reiterated that they did not want any political affiliation in their protests.

The doctors, who have been protesting for 33 days, remain firm in their stance and continue to push for their demands. However, with the state government unwilling to engage in talks under the conditions set by the doctors, the deadlock shows no sign of breaking.

As the protests continue to gather momentum, all eyes remain on the West Bengal government’s next move and whether it will take action to enforce the Supreme Court’s order. For now, the doctors’ calls for justice remain at the forefront, with the situation growing more charged by the day.

[With agency inputs]