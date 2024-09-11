Kolkata doctor's mother accuses Mamata Banerjee of lying about compensation

The mother of the 31-year-old junior doctor, who was violated and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ‘lying’ about offering financial compensation to the victim’s family. This accusation comes after Banerjee addressed the media following a Supreme Court hearing on the high-profile case.

In her press conference on Monday, Banerjee denied offering money to the grieving family, stating, “I have never offered money to the deceased doctor’s family. This is nothing but slander.” She clarified that her actual message was that “money can never compensate for a life,” and that the family could reach out to her if they wished to create something in their daughter’s memory. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Chief Minister’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the victim’s family and protesters, who have been staging widespread demonstrations across Kolkata, demanding justice for the doctor. The case has sparked outrage in the city, with members of the medical community leading candlelight vigils, forming human chains, and calling for improved safety measures for healthcare workers in government hospitals.

‘Why would I lie about my daughter?’



The victim’s mother strongly rejected Mamata Banerjee’s statements, accusing the chief minister of spreading falsehoods. “The chief minister is lying. My daughter is gone forever. Why would I lie in her name? She did offer us money and suggested we create something in memory of my daughter,” the distraught mother said.

“I told her I would only accept the money once my daughter gets justice,” she said.

The victim’s cousin also supported these claims, taking “full responsibility” in asserting that Banerjee had personally offered financial compensation to the family.

Since the tragic incident in August, the victim’s family has raised serious allegations against the West Bengal government, accusing the state police of attempting to cover up the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since taken over the probe, and last week arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, over financial irregularities linked to the hospital.

Protests continue amidst Durga Puja preparations



Kolkata, known for its grand Durga Puja celebrations, is instead witnessing one of the largest public protests in recent memory. In an extraordinary show of solidarity, both citizens and medical professionals have united in their demand for justice for the slain doctor, leaving no stone unturned in their fight for accountability, transforming its streets into a powerful stage for protest.

Despite the ongoing protests, Mamata Banerjee has urged demonstrators to return to festival preparations. “It has been a month since the tragic incident. I request everyone to return to Pujo and allow the CBI to ensure justice as soon as possible,” she said during her media address.



However, the victim’s mother condemned Banerjee’s appeal as ‘inhuman’. “Durga Puja was celebrated in my house too, and my daughter used to lead it. But it will never be celebrated in my house again. The light in my home is gone. How can I ask people to return to the festival?” she said.

As Kolkata prepares for Durga Puja, the protests continue to grow louder, with demands for justice echoing across the city. The case has not only shaken the medical community but also cast a shadow over West Bengal’s festive spirit, with many vowing not to celebrate until justice is served for the slain doctor.