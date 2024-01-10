Home / India News / Bengal Guv seeks report on ration scam probe; summons state officials

Bengal Guv seeks report on ration scam probe; summons state officials

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked senior state government officers including Chief Secretary BP Gopalika to brief him about the ration scam

Representative image
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked senior state government officers including Chief Secretary BP Gopalika to brief him about the ration scam, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides, Gopalika, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and DGP Rajiv Kumar have been called by the Governor for the meeting.

"The governor has asked the chief secretary, home secretary and DGP to brief him about the proceedings on the ration scam. He will also ask them to give them details about the development in arresting the accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh," he told PTI.

The ED director on Tuesday met the governor.

"The meeting lasted for nearly 40 minutes and the ED chief briefed the governor," he said.

An ED team was attacked on Friday when they went to TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the ration scam.

The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the assault. The family of the accused TMC leader and the state police have also registered separate complaints against the central probe agency.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalWest Bengal BudgetBJPIndia's PDS system

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

