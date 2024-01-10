Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

#WATCH | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 | Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani says, "...Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company...Reliance has invested over 150 billion dollars - Rs 12 Lakh Crores - in creating world-class assets and…— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024
"Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat's growth story with significant investments in the next 10 years. Specifically, Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. We will help Gujarat target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030," he added.
Further highlighting Gujarat's technological prowess, Ambani commended the state for being fully 5G enabled, a distinction that sets it apart globally. He noted that the integration of 5G and AI technologies would generate millions of new job opportunities, establishing Gujarat as an employment hub.
Speaking on the Summit, the Reliance chief further said, "No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency. Modi Era will take India to new summits of prosperity, progress and glory."