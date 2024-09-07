Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bengal medical council issues show cause notice to ex-RG Kar principal

Bengal medical council issues show cause notice to ex-RG Kar principal

The 'show-cause notice' to Ghosh is a step before the council takes any decision on cancelling his medical registration

Kolkata protest
The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. | Source: Taaza TV
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
The West Bengal Medical Council on Saturday issued a show cause notice to arrested ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over his alleged involvement in financial irregularities at the health facility, an official said.

The 'show-cause notice' to Ghosh is a step before the council takes any decision on cancelling his medical registration, he said.

Dr Ghosh has been served with a show cause notice. We have given him a three-day time to reply to the same," the official told PTI.

Ghosh has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital came to light after the body of a woman doctor was recovered from there on August 9.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. The incident triggered a nationwide protest.

Three other doctors have also been asked to refrain from any activity of the council until they come out clean of allegations against them, the official said.

The three doctors, who have been considered close to Ghosh, have been accused of threatening other medics at several state-run hospitals, he said, adding that the council has received several complaints in this connection.

The three other doctors are Avik Dey, a former resident medical officer of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, Birupaksha Biswas, a former senior doctor of the same institution and Mustafizur Rahaman Mallick, a junior medic of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, he added.


Topics :Kolkata Medical collegedoctors protestsBengal doctors strikeAll India doctors strike

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

