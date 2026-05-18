Bengal approves ₹3,000 monthly aid scheme for women, scraps state OBC list

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday approved the 'Annapurna' scheme of ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1, and allowed free travel for them in government-run buses.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, state minister Agnimitra Paul said women, who applied for citizenship under the CAA and approached tribunals for inclusion in voter rolls, will also receive 'Annapurna' scheme benefits.

"The cabinet gave a nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. It also approved a proposal to allow free travel for women in government-run buses from June 1," the minister said.