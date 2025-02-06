Bengal Summit: CM Mamata unveils investment proposals of over Rs 90.51 trn

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke about the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, calling it one of the most unique summits held in the state.

She also said that investment proposals exceeding Rs 90.51 trillion had been received during the event.

"This is one of the unique summits, and everyone saw the industry's response... They were happy and also expressed their views... Investment proposals of over Rs 90.51 lakh crore have been received," the CM said while speaking to the media.

She also said that the Deucha-Pachami project would commence on Thursday with basalt mining. "The Deucha-Pachami project, which is Asia's second-largest coal mine, will commence tomorrow with basalt mining," she added.

When asked about the purpose of organizing the summit, Banerjee explained that it aimed to encourage younger generations to invest and create more employment opportunities. "Some people ask me why I am holding this business summit. I told them that we started it but now, every other State is doing it. So what is wrong with that? We have to encourage our younger and future generations to invest more and create more employment opportunities. Without employment, our young generation will not survive. For them, we have to go ahead. Bengal is one of the safest and smartest investment destinations..." she said.

Earlier, Banerjee expressed her gratitude towards the business delegations present at the summit and acknowledged the efforts of renowned businessman Mukesh Ambani to establish Kolkata as a "gateway" for his company to connect to the world.

"In the coming times, He (Mukesh Ambani) has assured us that Kolkata will be the main business for Jio and it will be the gateway to connect to the world. I salute you and your family for this gesture," the CM said while addressing the gathering at the Summit.