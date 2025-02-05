RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses Hindu unity for society's progress

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the Hindu 'samaj' (society) can 'flourish' only if it is united and called for treating all Hindus as one, irrespective of their caste, region, or language.

Bhagwat, speaking at the Hindu Ekta Sammelan organised as part of the Cherukolpuzha Hindu religious meet here, said that a united society flourishes, while one that is divided withers away.

He further stated that being a Hindu was a "Swabhav" (nature) where people use learning to increase knowledge, money for charity, and power to help the weak.

The RSS chief said that in Hindu dharma, no one is superior or inferior; caste does not matter, and there is "no untouchability".

He urged everyone to respect others and said that if "all Hindus are united, it will benefit the world".

Bhagwat also suggested ways to achieve this unity, including "knowing oneself," treating everyone equally, and protecting the environment.

He said that while policy changes for protecting the environment will take time, people can do three small things: save water, plant trees, and abolish plastics.

The RSS chief urged family discussions about legacy, claiming it could help tackle Kerala's drug problem.

"Why are our youth addicted to drugs? It is because there are no 'sanskars' at home," he claimed.

He said that if everyone acts as one, "Hindu unity can be achieved".

"The whole world is waiting for Hindustan to show the way," he added.

Bhagwat is in Kerala for a two-day visit and will leave the state on February 6.

The RSS chief was in the state for six days in January as part of organisational activities.