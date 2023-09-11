Confirmation

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport sources said on Monday

Air Asia

It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport sources said on Monday.
The Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take off at 11.15 PM.
A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi due to a suspected hydraulic failure.
It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.
The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the the aircraft, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Asia Kochi flight

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

