Lightning claim 28 more lives in 2024 compared to 2023 in Marathwada

As per an official report, 48 people had died in 2023 in all eight districts of Marathwada due to lightning strikes

The death toll due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra has gone up by 28 to 76 in 2024. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
Deaths due to lightning strike have increased in the central Maharashtra region of Marathwada but no new 'bolt arrester' devices have been installed, officials said.

Bolt arresters are protective devices that divert and safely ground lightning surges.

Against 48 deaths due to lightning strike recorded in 2023, 76 deaths were reported last year, an increase of 28, as per official data. The information was provided during a meeting of the divisional disaster management teams, chaired by the divisional commissioner, on Tuesday. At a pre-monsoon review meeting held here in 2024, then chief minister Eknath Shinde had instructed that at least 100 bolt arrester devices should be installed in each of the eight districts of Marathwada, said a report prepared by the divisional commissioner's office. 

But none of the districts moved proposals to procure these devices, it noted.

Latur district recorded 15 deaths due to lightning strikes last year compared to five in 2023. But the district has only three bolt arrester devices.

Jalna, where 12 such deaths were recorded last year, too has only three bolt arrester devices.

However, Beed district, despite having 308 such devices installed, recorded 15 deaths.

Six out of the eight districts in the region have single-digit lightning or bolt arrester devices.

Parbhani has four devices but all of them are out of order. The district recorded 10 deaths due to lightning strikes in 2024, the report said.

"I have instructed all district administrations to check the results in areas where bolt arresters have been installed," divisional commissioner Dilip Gawde told PTI. "I haven't received any proposals to procure (more) bolt arresters. We will examine reports from district administrations and take a decision," he said.

District-wise number of bolt arresters in Marathwada (total 403) : Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 75, Jalna - 3, Parbhani -4, Hingoli-2, Nanded-4, Beed-308, Latur -3, Dharashiv- 4.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

