Bengaluru flooded again: Potholes deepen, memes take over the internet

4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Listen to This Article
Bengaluru sank once again under heavy rain this week, triggering flash floods, tragic deaths, and total civic chaos. But as roads turned into rivers and vehicles into vessels, social media platforms were flooded with humorous yet pointed commentary capturing the grim reality of the IT hub’s collapsing infrastructure.
The rains, which began over last weekend, have already claimed five lives. Two people died due to electrocution, while a woman lost her life after a compound wall collapsed on her. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Karnataka on May 20, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.
Despite the seriousness of the situation, online users turned their anger into viral memes and sharp posts. One viral post on X read: “#BengaluruRains leave city panting. #Gurgaon #Gurugram and #Bengaluru, the cyber capitals of India, are an infrastructural mess and it takes a single rain to wash down mask of perfection in both cities (sic).”
The flooding extended to major landmarks such as the Kanteerava Stadium, where an upcoming international javelin competition—the Neeraj Chopra Classic—is scheduled. “This isn’t Kanteerava Stadium—it’s Sampangi Lake reclaiming its legacy. Nature always finds a way,” one user wrote, posting a video of the stadium under water.
Other flood-hit areas included HSR Layout, Silk Board Metro Station, Shanti Nagar Bus Stand, and several low-lying residential zones. Visuals circulating online showed stranded commuters, flooded homes, and overwhelmed drainage systems.
The IMD forecast predicts no relief for the city, with continued rain expected over the next two days. “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm,” the department noted in its latest update. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Belagavi, and Bagalkot are among the areas on alert.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city had recorded 104 mm of rainfall, much higher than anticipated.
In addition, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking from the BBMP war room, said that flood mitigation efforts are ongoing.
“We had identified 210 flood-prone areas in the city. We have resolved issues in 166 of them. Work is ongoing in 24 areas, and action will soon start in the remaining 20,” he told news agency ANI.
Shivakumar added that 197 km of stormwater drains have been built and ₹2,000 crore allocated for drainage infrastructure. Of 132 trouble spots identified by traffic police, 82 have been fixed, and the rest are under review.