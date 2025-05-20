Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bengaluru residents in a fix as cab, auto prices skyrocket amid heavy rains

Bengaluru residents in a fix as cab, auto prices skyrocket amid heavy rains

The cab fares from Banaswadi to the Kempegowda International Airport (35 km) were reportedly hovering between ₹1,300 and ₹1,700 on aggregator platforms

A boy seen walking in rain

According to the IMD, the city received 105.5 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on May 19 | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru residents were stranded and struggling to book cabs and auto rickshaws on Monday after heavy rainfall in the early hours, which led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.
 
According to a Deccan Herald report, the cab fares from Banaswadi to the Kempegowda International Airport (35 km) were hovering between ₹1,300 and ₹1,700 on aggregator platforms at around 9 am, indicating a sharp increase from the usual fare of ₹1,000. Most aggregator platforms reportedly imposed a surcharge between 8 am and 11 am. 
 
A local missed his flight to Goa, reaching the airport three hours late. Sharing his ordeal, the local said that he first paid ₹2,000 for the cab, nearly 70 per cent higher than the usual price, and had to wait in traffic and long queues.
 
 
The commuting cost in Bengaluru has been hit hard since May 17, when the city started witnessing relentless rainfall. 
A 63-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were electrocuted on Monday while clearing rainwater at an apartment complex in Bengaluru's southeastern region. The man was trying to clear rainwater collected in the cellar, while the boy was playing nearby. 

Weather forecast in Bengaluru

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The overnight rainfall on Sunday night brought the city to its knees. 
 
According to the IMD, the city received 105.5 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on May 19.
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

