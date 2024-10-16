Stubble burning: SC raps Punjab, Haryana govts, summons chief secretaries

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped the Haryana and Punjab governments over non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the state chief secretaries to appear before it on October 23 and submit. an explanation. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against Haryana and Punjab government officials for failure to take action against the violators. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This is not a political matter. If chief secretary is acting at somebody's behest, we will issue summons against them as well. Next Wednesday we are going to physically call chief secretary and explain everything. Nothing has been done, same is with Punjab government. The attitude is of complete defiance,"the bench said.

Slamming the Punjab government, the top court said not even a single prosecution has been carried out in past three years.

It said no endeavour has been made by the Punjab government to seek funds from the Centre for ensuring tractors to farmers.

The top court said CAQM has become a toothless tiger.

The apex court had earlier rapped CAQM over its failure to curb air pollution in Delhi due to crop residue burning in the neighbouring states and said it needs to be more active in its approach.