₹70k for semi-furnished 2BHK in Bengaluru: Techie's post sparks debate

Bengaluru’s rent debate has resurfaced after a post on X questioned a ₹70,000 monthly rent for a semi-furnished 2BHK, shocking many tenants and sparking fresh concerns over the city’s rising housing costs.

Rajvi Shah, a software engineer, took to X, expressing her shock at Bengaluru’s soaring rental demands, saying the city’s rent scene feels “crazy” and is starting to compete with Mumbai. Questioning how a semi-furnished 2BHK could cost ₹70,000 a month, her post echoed the frustration of many tenants and quickly sparked a wider online debate.

Rajvi later told Hindustan Times that she is a 24-year-old software engineer currently house-hunting in Kadubeesanahalli, a key IT corridor in east Bengaluru. Her experience, she said, reflects a wider problem many young professionals are quietly facing.

How did the internet react? The post quickly drew strong reactions online, with many users sharing their own experiences of Bengaluru’s rental market. One X user warned that some landlords are demanding even higher rents and said that if prices continue to rise at this pace, buying a flat may soon appear to be the more sensible option. Another user offered a contrasting view, noting that outside select pockets, particularly excluding East Bengaluru, average rents for a 2BHK still range between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000, suggesting the crisis is not uniform across the city. One user said: “It means you need to deposit 70K per month (in advance) to the landlord's bank account. You can check whether maintenance is separate or inclusive :-) Typing from a rented 2BHK in BLR!”

Maintenance costs add to tenant burden Beyond base rent, maintenance charges emerged as a major concern. Several users pointed out that tenants are often required to pay an additional ₹6,000–₹7,000 per month for maintenance, even after shelling out high rents. “The combination of rent and maintenance is already exhausting financially,” one user said, adding that it leaves little room for other expenses. Tenants question steep rent hikes Some users questioned whether such high rents are justified, particularly in congested neighbourhoods in East Bengaluru. “It is East Bengaluru rent, and it is crazy given the amenities and hell traffic you will have to bear,” one comment read.