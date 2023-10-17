Home / India News / Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport tops global on-time performance rankings

Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport tops global on-time performance rankings

According to the report, on-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Cirium's evaluation process involves a thorough review of flight data for airports worldwide, it said | Photo: Twitter@NarendraModi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport for the past three consecutive months, according to Cirium's 'The On-Time Performance Monthly Report.'

The Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited maintained an "impressive" on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 per cent in August, and 88.51 per cent in September, a BIAL statement said on Tuesday.

According to the report, on-time departure ranking measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

Cirium's evaluation process involves a thorough review of flight data for airports worldwide, it said.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

