Home / India News / NH-44 blocked in J-K's Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

NH-44 blocked in J-K's Ramban due to incessant rains, schools closed

"NH-44 blocked at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban due to incessant rains. People are advised to check TCUs for updates and avoid travelling today," Deputy Commissioner Ramban posted on X

ANI
The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17 | Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to incessant rains, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Zia on social media handle X informed that movement on NH-44 has been blocked due to incessant rains and asked people to avoid travelling today on the same.

"NH-44 blocked at Cafeteria Morh, near Ramban due to incessant rains. People are advised to check TCUs for updates and avoid travelling today," Deputy Commissioner Ramban posted on X.

 

He also informed that in view of continuous rains, all Government and private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in Ramban will be closed today.

"In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all Government and Private schools up to Hr. Sec level in District Ramban shall remain closed today. However, exams, if any, shall be held as per the notified date," he said further.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17.

Also Read

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway; Amarnath batch stopped

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

J&K's Ramban administration orders closure of schools due to heavy rains

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Latest LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage today

Goods train coach derails near Dumraon railway station in Bihar's Buxar

Fatal collision in Pune: Four dead, two injured as truck catches fire

Latest LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage today

Central ministers to visit Northeast every 15 days, says MoS Som Parkash

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirheavy rainsNational Highway

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story